Mariners' James Paxton: Back with Mariners

Paxton (illness) joined the Mariners on Monday, though he remains without a return date, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Paxton is apparently still feeling the after effects from the flu/pneumonia combination he's been dealing with recently. The southpaw is hoping to throw a bullpen session in the coming days, after which a potential timetable for his return could emerge. Barring any setbacks, Paxton could rejoin the rotation over the weekend against the Rangers.