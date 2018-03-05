Mariners' James Paxton: Blasted in Sunday's start

Paxton allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and one walk over 1.2 innings in Sunday's 10-7 Cactus League win over the Rangers.

As his final line implies, Paxton was in trouble early and often, surrendering a solo home run to Robinson Chirinos and a three-run blast to Ryan Rua in the second, with the latter round tripper knocking him out of the contest. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports that Paxton felt his fastball lacked its usual explosion, although he added that he wasn't experiencing any arm trouble. The location issues that the southpaw endured Sunday were in sharp contrast to his first outing, a two-inning, one-hit, one-walk scoreless effort against the Padres on Feb. 27. He'll look to bounce back in a likely Friday start against the Giants.