Mariners' James Paxton: Bullpen session Tuesday

Paxton (forearm) will throw another bullpen session Tuesday before returning from the disabled list, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Paxton completed his first bullpen session Friday since suffering a forearm bruise from a line drive Aug. 14. Tuesday's bullpen session puts the Mariners' left-hander on track to return next Friday or Saturday in Oakland.

