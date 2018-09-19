Mariners' James Paxton: Bullpen slated for Friday

Paxton (illness) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Paxton has been sidelined since Sept. 7 while battling pneumonia. He fired a successful bullpen session Tuesday and will throw another Friday before being reevaluated. The southpaw is still hoping to make two more starts before the end of the season, though he'll need to return early next week for that to happen.

