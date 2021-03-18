Paxton's next start will come in a Cactus League matchup, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Paxton has been healthy and hasn't had any issues early in spring training, but he had been preparing for the regular season during morning workouts and "B" games to begin camp. However, manager Scott Servais confirmed Thursday that Paxton's next appearance will be in a Cactus League game. While Servais didn't reveal what day Paxton would start, the southpaw remains on track for the regular season.
