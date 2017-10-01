Mariners' James Paxton: Caps off 2017 with gem
Paxton pitched six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts during Sunday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.
The hard-throwing southpaw lobbied to make a final start this season, and he rewarded the Mariners and fantasy owners with a gem. Paxton will finish the campaign with an impressive 2.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 10.3 K/9. Injuries remain a concern entering the 2018 season, but there's no denying Paxton's upside when healthy.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Will start Sunday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Decision on Sunday start imminent•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Settles for no-decision Tuesday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Velocity increasing•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Fires just 3.2 frames in loss•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Could see three more starts before season's end•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...