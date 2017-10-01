Mariners' James Paxton: Caps off 2017 with gem

Paxton pitched six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts during Sunday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.

The hard-throwing southpaw lobbied to make a final start this season, and he rewarded the Mariners and fantasy owners with a gem. Paxton will finish the campaign with an impressive 2.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 10.3 K/9. Injuries remain a concern entering the 2018 season, but there's no denying Paxton's upside when healthy.