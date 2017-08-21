Mariners' James Paxton: Cleared to begin throwing
Paxton (pectoral) is expected to begin throwing Tuesday or Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Once Paxton begins his throwing program, a timeframe for his eventual return should begin to take shape. When he's set to rejoin Seattle's rotation, he'll look to resume his fantastic season. Prior to hitting the DL, Paxton had built a 2.78 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 20 starts.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Seeing doctor again Friday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: To be reevaluated Tuesday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Likely out at least three weeks•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Diagnosed with left pectoral strain•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Exits with apparent injury Thursday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Wins seventh straight start•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....