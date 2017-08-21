Mariners' James Paxton: Cleared to begin throwing

Paxton (pectoral) is expected to begin throwing Tuesday or Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Once Paxton begins his throwing program, a timeframe for his eventual return should begin to take shape. When he's set to rejoin Seattle's rotation, he'll look to resume his fantastic season. Prior to hitting the DL, Paxton had built a 2.78 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 20 starts.