Mariners' James Paxton: Confirmed for Monday's start

The Mariners list Paxton (illness) as their probable starter for Monday's game against the Athletics, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Paxton has been out since Sept. 7 while dealing with symptoms of the flu and pneumonia, but the Seattle ace looks on track to finish the season healthy after completing a 40-pitch bullpen session Friday without incident. He declared himself ready to start again after completing the side session and the Mariners' training staff apparently concurred, as the lefty will kick off the team's seven-game homestand to end the campaign. Paxton will line up for a two-start week, with his second turn expected to come Sept. 29 or 30 against the Rangers.