Mariners' James Paxton: Could return next week

Paxton (forearm) played catch from 100 feet Monday and may be able to return for next week's series against the A's, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It was already reported that Paxton threw from roughly 90-to-100 feet, but the notion that next weekend's series in Oakland is the target date is new information. There is no official plan yet for Paxton's next step, but it sounds like he is less than two weeks away from returning, barring any setbacks.