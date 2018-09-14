Mariners' James Paxton: Could return shortly

Paxton (illness) is hopeful to join the team within the next few days, and he'll play catch Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Paxton has been battling pneumonia, although he's trending in the right direction and is close to a return to action. The Mariners will decide his next step after he completes his throwing session Saturday.

