Mariners' James Paxton: Could start Monday

Paxton (illness) will throw a bullpen session Friday, and if all goes well, he could draw the start Monday against Oakland, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Paxton continues to battle back from pneumonia, and if he feels good during Friday's bullpen, there's a good chance he'll get the nod Monday. The 29-year-old is optimistic he can make two more starts prior to the conclusion of the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories