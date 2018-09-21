Mariners' James Paxton: Could start Monday
Paxton (illness) will throw a bullpen session Friday, and if all goes well, he could draw the start Monday against Oakland, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Paxton continues to battle back from pneumonia, and if he feels good during Friday's bullpen, there's a good chance he'll get the nod Monday. The 29-year-old is optimistic he can make two more starts prior to the conclusion of the regular season.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Bullpen slated for Friday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Not listed among weekend's starters•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Throws bullpen session•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Back with Mariners•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Targeting return next weekend•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Exact return date still unclear•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...