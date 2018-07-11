Mariners' James Paxton: Could start Thursday

Paxton's next scheduled start could be moved up a day to Thursday in the wake of Felix Hernandez's placement on the disabled list with a back injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

If he's indeed called on to start Thursday's series finale against the Angels in Anaheim, Paxton will have avoided Coors Field. The southpaw last took the hill Saturday at home against the Rockies, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings while also racking up nine strikeouts.