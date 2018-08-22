Mariners' James Paxton: Could throw bullpen Thursday

Paxton (forearm) threw for the third straight day Tuesday and could progress to a bullpen session Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Paxton has been extending his throwing distance day-by-day as he hopes to return for next week's series against the Athletics. The swelling in the 29-year-old's forearm has mostly dissipated, but progress remains deliberate as they monitor how the arm responds to more intensive throwing, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.