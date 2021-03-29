Paxton recorded nine strikeouts and allowed two hits and two walks while also hitting a batter over four scoreless innings in a Cactus League win over the Giants on Saturday.

Paxton finishes Cactus League play with 17 strikeouts over 8.1 innings, proving the velocity drop he experienced as a result of numerous injuries last season is no longer an issue. The veteran left-hander lines up to take the ball against the Giants in the Mariners' second game of the season Friday night.