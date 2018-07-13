Mariners' James Paxton: Dealing with back stiffness

Paxton was removed from Thursday's start due to lower back stiffness, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Considering Paxton's injury history, this news comes as a major relief. The lefty exited Thursday's start after recording just two outs and never looked himself as he was tagged for two home runs. Fortunately, the upcoming All-Star break will provide Paxton some extra time to get treatment and enter the second half in good health.

