Mariners' James Paxton: Dealing with forearm bruise

Paxton was diagnosed with a bruised left forearm after undergoing X-rays on Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

This is about the best-case scenario for Paxton and the Mariners after he took a 96-mph line drive off his throwing arm and exited Tuesday's game against the Athletics. Initial fears were much worse for the left-hander as he appeared to be in serious pain and made no attempt to remain in the game. The 29-year-old is currently considered day-to-day, with his next turn in the rotation set to come Monday against the Astros.

