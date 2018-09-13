Mariners' James Paxton: Dealing with pneumonia

Paxton is dealing with some form of pneumonia, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Paxton did not travel to Los Angeles with the Mariners and won't take the mound for his scheduled start against the Angels on Friday, though manager Scott Servais said he's hoping the southpaw will be able to rejoin the starting rotation at some point during their 10-game road trip, which runs through Sept. 23. The Mariners are expected to go with a bullpen day in his absence Friday.

