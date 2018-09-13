Mariners' James Paxton: Dealing with pneumonia
Paxton is dealing with some form of pneumonia, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Paxton did not travel to Los Angeles with the Mariners and won't take the mound for his scheduled start against the Angels on Friday, though manager Scott Servais said he's hoping the southpaw will be able to rejoin the starting rotation at some point during their 10-game road trip, which runs through Sept. 23. The Mariners are expected to go with a bullpen day in his absence Friday.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Will miss next start with illness•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Allows two homers in losing effort•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Struggles with control in win•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Takes final step toward return•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: On track to return Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...