Mariners' James Paxton: Decision on Sunday start imminent

Paxton retains "a 50 percent chance" of starting the Mariners' final game of the season this coming Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The odds were cited by manager Scott Servais, who was scheduled to meet with Paxton on Wednesday to discuss the matter. Servais emphasized that Paxton wants to take the mound for the final game of the regular season, but that he'd like to talk through the pros and cons of making the start with him before a decision is reached. The Mariners have already pulled Mike Leake and Felix Hernandez from their scheduled starts on Friday and Saturday, leaving open the possibility that they may opt to do the same with Paxton, who had a recent disabled list stint due to a pectoral injury.