Mariners' James Paxton: Decision on Sunday start imminent
Paxton retains "a 50 percent chance" of starting the Mariners' final game of the season this coming Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The odds were cited by manager Scott Servais, who was scheduled to meet with Paxton on Wednesday to discuss the matter. Servais emphasized that Paxton wants to take the mound for the final game of the regular season, but that he'd like to talk through the pros and cons of making the start with him before a decision is reached. The Mariners have already pulled Mike Leake and Felix Hernandez from their scheduled starts on Friday and Saturday, leaving open the possibility that they may opt to do the same with Paxton, who had a recent disabled list stint due to a pectoral injury.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Settles for no-decision Tuesday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Velocity increasing•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Fires just 3.2 frames in loss•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Could see three more starts before season's end•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Struggles in return to rotation•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Activated from disabled list•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...