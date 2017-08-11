Mariners' James Paxton: Diagnosed with left pectoral strain

Paxton exitedThursday's start with a left pectoral strain.

The lefty was pulled from Thursday's outing after grabbing at his upper chest area, which caused the Mariners' training staff to come out for a mound visit. Fortunately, it appears Paxton did not injure anything related to his shoulder, but a pectoral strain is still something that could put his next start in question. Paxton's status should come into focus in the coming days as his next scheduled turn in the rotation approaches.