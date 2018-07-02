Mariners' James Paxton: Dominant in win
Paxton (8-2) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 11 across eight scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Royals.
Paxton generated 27 swinging strikes in Sunday's dominant effort, his second-highest total for the season. Though he was going against one of the weaker lineups in the league, his ability to rack up strikeouts is nothing new and his 145 on the season rank fourth in the American League. While he did stumble in consecutive starts against the Red Sox and Yankees, Paxton has stayed healthy this season and emerged to be a reliable asset.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Fans 10 in win over Baltimore•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Hit hard by Yankees in loss•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Rocked by Red Sox•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Overcomes cramping in latest start•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out 10 in win over Rays•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Allows one run en route to fifth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...