Mariners' James Paxton: Dominant Saturday
Paxton (3-1) allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out eight in a complete game effort to earn the win Saturday against the Tigers.
In an increasingly rare feat, Paxton completed his second complete game in his past three starts by dominating the Tigers' lineup Saturday night. He allowed only two baserunners past second base and retired the last 14 batters he faced. He has been on an absolute tear since allowing five earned runs in his start April 21, allowing only seven earned runs across five starts and 37 innings since.
