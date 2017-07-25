Mariners' James Paxton: Earns 10th win in impressive fashion
Paxton (10-3) logged seven dominant shutout innings during Monday's win over the Red Sox. He allowed four hits, issued no walks and recorded 10 strikeouts to pick up his 10th win of the season.
Paxton was absolutely masterful during Monday's outing, as he threw 71 of his 103 pitches for strikes and tied his career-high single-game mark of 10 strikeouts. The flame-throwing lefty has a 1.48 ERA over his past five starts and will look to carry his hot streak into his upcoming start against the Mets on Sunday.
