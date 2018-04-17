Mariners' James Paxton: Earns first win against Astros
Paxton (1-1) held the Astros to just one run on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts through six innings to earn the win Monday night.
Paxton has been on fire since allowing six runs to Cleveland in his first start. Over his three subsequent starts, Paxton now has 24 strikeouts against just five walks and just a 2.65 ERA. He induced a brilliant 14 swinging strikes in 106 pitches Monday night, an exemplary performance against a stacked Houston lineup.
