Mariners' James Paxton: Exact return date still unclear

Paxton (illness) emerged from Saturday's catch session without setbacks, but his exact return date to the rotation remains up in the air, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The report coming from Saturday's catch session is encouraging, but manager Scott Servais remains undecided about Paxton's exact return date. The Mariners skipper mentioned the possibility of Paxton throwing an early-week bullpen session to further gauge his progress in a return from a bout with pneumonia, but the team appears to be preparing reliever Roenis Elias for a second straight start Wednesday against the Astros as a backup plan.