Mariners' James Paxton: Exits after being hit by liner
Paxton was hit by a line-drive on his left arm and promptly left Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Paxton gave up a leadoff home run to Marcus Semien and was struck by the line drive on his throwing arm two batters later. The left-hander didn't wait to be examined by a trainer or try to stay in the game, walking off the field almost immediately. The severity of the injury is currently unknown as Felix Hernandez took the mound for the Mariners in relief.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Allows four runs but gets win•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Takes loss despite strong showing•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Dominant in return•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Activated from DL prior to start•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Remains on track for Monday return•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Slated to start Monday barring setback•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start