Mariners' James Paxton: Exits with apparent injury Thursday

Paxton (undisclosed) was removed from Thursday's outing against the Angels with an apparent injury and left the field with the Mariners' training staff, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

This is potentially another blow to the Mariners' pitching depth just days after ace Felix Hernandez went down with a shoulder injury. According to MLB.com's Greg Johns, Paxton grabbed at his upper left pectoral/shoulder area after a pitch in the seventh inning, which prompted the training staff to pay him a mound visit. Paxton had fanned six batters of 6.1 innings of three-run ball prior to his exit. More updates on Paxton's status should be made available once the Mariners release further information.