Paxton was removed from Tuesday's start against the White Sox with an apparent injury, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
The 32-year-old threw 15 of his 24 pitches for strikes before exiting with the athletic trainer during the second inning. The specifics of the situation remain unclear, but it's a rough start to the season for Paxton, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Pushed back in pitching schedule•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Cruises in final start•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Velocity encouragingly back•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Cactus League debut on tap•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: On track for regular season•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Working through visa issues•