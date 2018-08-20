Mariners' James Paxton: Extends to 90 feet
Paxton (forearm) extended his distance out to 90 feet during Monday's session, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Though Paxton continues to show "good progress" according to manager Scott Servais, he is unlikely to return this weekend since the Mariners will be in a National League ballpark against the Diamondbacks. The next step for Paxton will be a mound session, which will provide a better indication for the left-hander's eventual return date.
