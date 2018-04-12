Mariners' James Paxton: Fans 10 in no-decision
Paxton allowed two runs on six hits and one walk across six innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Royals. He struck out 10.
Paxton seems to have found a groove after struggling in his season opener, as he's allowed just four runs over his previous 11 innings while also compiling a 17:2 K:BB during that stretch. A two-out double from Cheslor Cuthbert plated a pair of runs in the fourth inning, which tied the game up and kept him from receiving a decision, but otherwise the southpaw was sharp Wednesday. He'll look to keep things rolling as he lines up for two starts next week (4/16 vs. HOU, 4/21 @ TEX).
Mariners' James Paxton: Improves in second start
Mariners' James Paxton: Surrenders six earned runs
Mariners' James Paxton: First victory of spring in final start
Mariners' James Paxton: Mows down seven Wednesday
Mariners' James Paxton: Inconsistent again Friday
Mariners' James Paxton: Blasted in Sunday's start
