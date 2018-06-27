Mariners' James Paxton: Fans 10 Tuesday's win
Paxton (7-2) picked up the win against the Orioles on Tuesday, striking out 10 and allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. He issued one walk.
Paxton was actually lined up for the loss when he exited the game, but thankfully the Mariners offense rallied for two runs in the top of the eighth inning. The 29-year-old has a 3.65 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with an impressive 134:30 K:BB across 103.2 innings, and is slated for an appetizing matchup against the Royals on Sunday.
