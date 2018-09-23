Mariners' James Paxton: Feels 'ready to go' after bullpen
Paxton (illness) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Friday and proclaimed himself "ready to go" for a possible Monday start against the Athletics, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander actually finished the bullpen session in the rain and said he felt fine in the aftermath Saturday. Manager Scott Servais mentioned that Paxton relayed to him he'd gotten a bit fatigued toward the end of his workload, but that he didn't feel it would hinder him from taking the hill against Oakland on Monday.
