Mariners' James Paxton: Fires just 3.2 frames in loss

Paxton (12-5) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks through just 3.2 innings to take the loss against Texas on Thursday.

Paxton is working his way back from a pectoral injury, and while this was a better showing than his first start off the disabled list, the hard-throwing lefty still hasn't found his pre-injury form. The plan was for the Mariners to squeeze in two more starts for Paxton before the end of the season. He takes a 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 into his next projected outing against the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum.