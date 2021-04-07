Manager Scott Servais said that Paxton will undergo an MRI on Wednesday after Mariners team doctors gave the southpaw an initial diagnosis of a left forearm strain following his departure from Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the White Sox, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Making his first start of the season in his second stint with the Mariners, Paxton lasted just 1.1 innings and 24 pitches before exiting the contest due to the arm injury. Paxton told reporters after the game that he wasn't in as much pain Tuesday as he was when he suffered a Grade 1 forearm flexor strain late last season as a member of the Yankees, but the MRI will provide more clarity regarding the extent of his latest arm-related injury. Even if the MRI shows that his UCL is intact and confirms that he's dealing with a minor strain, Paxton still seems likely to land on the 10-day injured list.