Mariners' James Paxton: Heading for disabled list

The Mariners will place Paxton (back) on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Paxton exited Thursday's start against the Angels after two-thirds of an inning due to the back stiffness, but already wasn't going to pitch again until after the All-Star break. The Mariners and Paxton have downplayed to injury, and sending him to the disabled list provides a few extra days to rest up. The 29-year-old is expected to take the mound for the Mariners' fourth game after the All-Star break, July 24 against the Giants.