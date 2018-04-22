Mariners' James Paxton: Hit hard in Saturday's no-decision

Paxton (1-1) didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's win over the Rangers, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over four innings while striking out six.

The left-hander threw 67 of 96 pitches for strikes, and while Paxton did keep the ball in the yard the Rangers still made plenty of hard contact, as five of the six hits he gave up went for extra bases. He'll take an ugly 5.61 ERA, but much more palatable 34:12 K:BB through 25.2 innings, into his next start Thursday in Cleveland.