Mariners' James Paxton: Holds Mets scoreless for sixth consecutive win
Paxton (11-3) was dominant in Sunday's win over the Mets, scattering six hits over six shutout innings while striking out eight without a walk.
Paxton didn't allow a single extra-base hit while improving his K:BB to 34:1 over 26 innings in his past four starts. He has morphed into the clear ace of Seattle's pitching staff, earning wins in each of his past six appearances while holding opponents to a total of six runs over 39.1 innings for a 1.37 ERA in that span. His Friday road clash with a Royals team that has won 10 of its past 11 games represents a classic unstoppable force meets immovable object conundrum.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Earns 10th win in impressive fashion•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Continues to stymie Astros in Wednesday's win•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Strikes out nine in Friday's win•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Enters break on high note•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Improves to 6-3 with Sunday win•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Fans nine in loss to Phillies•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...