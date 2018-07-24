Mariners' James Paxton: Hopes to return for next turn
Paxton (back) hopes to return to the rotation in five or six days, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He was scratched from Tuesday's start against the Giants because his back apparently stiffened up after the 35-pitch bullpen session he threw on Saturday. It's unfortunate that the Mariners waited until a few hours before the game to announce that Paxton wasn't ready to return, but fortunately it sounds like he could return either this weekend against the Angels or next week against the Astros. Roenis Elias was tabbed as the emergency starter against San Francisco.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Scratched from Tuesday's start•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Throws 40-pitch bullpen session•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: In line to start Tuesday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Heading for disabled list•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Dealing with back stiffness•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Leaves start in first inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...