Mariners' James Paxton: Hopes to return for next turn

Paxton (back) hopes to return to the rotation in five or six days, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

He was scratched from Tuesday's start against the Giants because his back apparently stiffened up after the 35-pitch bullpen session he threw on Saturday. It's unfortunate that the Mariners waited until a few hours before the game to announce that Paxton wasn't ready to return, but fortunately it sounds like he could return either this weekend against the Angels or next week against the Astros. Roenis Elias was tabbed as the emergency starter against San Francisco.