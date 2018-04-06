Mariners' James Paxton: Improves in second start
Paxton allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven across five innings Thursday against the Twins. He did not factor in the decision.
Paxton rebounded to give a more typical performance in his second start of the season, racking up seven strikeouts even in a short outing. However, it's worth noting that Paxton has induced just three groundballs in his two starts this season, a skill he has relied on in combination with his elite strikeout rate to limit home runs in the past.
