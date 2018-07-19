Mariners' James Paxton: In line to start Tuesday
The Mariners are listing Paxton (back) as their probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Paxton was removed in the first inning of his last start July 12 against the Angels due to a bout of back stiffness, resulting in his placement on the 10-day disabled list a day later. Since Paxton wasn't scheduled to pitch again before the All-Star break, it appears his move to the DL was made primarily to give the Mariners some more roster flexibility in the short term. The transaction also provided the benefit of added healing time for Paxton, who has already accrued 119.1 innings this season and doesn't have a track record of durability.
