Paxton (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Paxton was initially diagnosed with a left forearm strain after leaving Tuesday's loss to the White Sox, but he'll undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of the issue. Ljay Newsome was recalled in a corresponding move and should serve as a starter if the Mariners continue to use a six-man rotation.
More News
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Headed for MRI•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Leaves with elbow discomfort•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Exits with apparent injury Tuesday•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Pushed back in pitching schedule•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Cruises in final start•
-
Mariners' James Paxton: Velocity encouragingly back•