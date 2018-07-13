Mariners' James Paxton: Leaves start in first inning

Paxton (undisclosed) was removed from Thursday's start against the Angels after recording just two outs, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

This is a concerning development as Paxton was tagged for three earned runs -- including two home runs -- before the training staff came out and took him back to the clubhouse. His velocity was noticeably down, hitting 93 on a fastball that normally sits in the high 90s. It wasn't clear what exactly was bothering Paxton, but more information figures to be made available later Thursday.

