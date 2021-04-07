Paxton exited Tuesday's game against the White Sox with left elbow discomfort, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The left-hander was removed during the second inning Tuesday only 24 pitches into his season debut, and it's now confirmed that he's dealing with an arm issue. The severity of the injury is unclear, but it's an ominous start to the season for Paxton, especially given his injury history.
