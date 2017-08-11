Mariners' James Paxton: Likely out at least three weeks
Paxton (pectoral) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday and is expected to miss at least three weeks, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Andrew Moore was recalled in a corresponding move and will be available out of the bullpen right away. Paxton was flying high, completing nine straight quality starts with a 2.15 ERA over that span, but this latest issue serves as a harsh reminder of his lengthy injury history. He spent time on the DL earlier this season with a forearm issue, and has totaled just 381.2 innings over the past four seasons.
More News
-
