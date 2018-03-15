Mariners' James Paxton: Mows down seven Wednesday

Paxton compiled seven strikeouts while allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in Wednesday's 5-4 Cactus League win over the Giants.

Paxton remains on track to be the Mariners' Opening Day starter if Felix Hernandez (forearm) isn't ready to go, and Wednesday's performance was much more befitting of that role than those of his previous two appearances. The left-hander had been knocked around for 11 earned runs over 4.2 innings in that pair of trips to the mound, so the results he generated against the Giants were an especially welcome sight. Paxton's seven whiffs -- the first three which came in a dominant first inning -- were a spring high, as were his 4.2 frames. He'll look to build on the encouraging effort in a likely turn against the Angels next Monday.