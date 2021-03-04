The rescheduling of Paxton's Wednesday start against the Cubs wasn't due to any health concern with the left-hander, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. "Pax is completely healthy," manager Scott Servais said. "It's just kind of shifting things around a little bit, lining up our rotation going from there. ... But there's absolutely nothing wrong health-wise with Pax. We're just going to give him a couple more days before he goes back out there."

The veteran isn't slated to take the mound until at least early next week at this point, as the Mariners have mapped out their starting pitching assignments through the weekend. Servais' assurance that Paxton's health isn't at cause for the shuffle is certainly encouraging after the southpaw's 2020 season with the Yankees was mostly derailed by forearm and back injuries.