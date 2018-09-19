Mariners' James Paxton: Not listed among weekend's starters
Paxton (illness) is not listed among the Mariners' starters for their weekend series against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Paxton hasn't pitched since Sept. 7 while battling pneumonia. He tossed a bullpen session Tuesday but remains unready to rejoin the rotation. Unless he gets back Monday or Tuesday against Oakland, he'll end up making just one more start this year.
