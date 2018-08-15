Mariners' James Paxton: Officially placed on DL

Paxton (forearm) was put on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Paxton was placed on the shelf after suffering a left forearm contusion off a line drive in the first inning of Tuesday's start. Though this move officially rules him out for his next turn in the rotation, Paxton could be back in action against the Diamondbacks next weekend, as he's eligible to return from the DL on Aug. 25. In a corresponding move, Christian Bergman was called up from Triple-A Tacoma.

