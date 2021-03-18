Paxton, who hasn't pitched in any Cactus League games, continues to ramp up for the regular season with morning workouts and "B" games, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. "We've been doing morning work with James; no injuries, no issues at all," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "The fact that you haven't seen him in an 'A' game has nothing to do with his physical health. He's looked great since the day he got in."

Paxton is the only member of Seattle's projected six-man starting rotation who hasn't yet taken the mound in an official spring training game, but the team has repeatedly confirmed the veteran isn't dealing with any health issues. Dipoto also said Wednesday that Paxton has been regularly hitting 95-96 mph with his fastball and has already stretched out to four innings. The projected No. 2 starter remains on track to take his first regular-season return through the rotation, and he's slated to pitch in another "B" game this coming weekend.