Mariners' James Paxton: On track to return Saturday

Paxton (forearm) is on track to return from from the disabled list Saturday to start against the A's, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Paxton was able to get through another bullpen session Tuesday with no issues, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big-league rotation over the weekend. The big lefty, who has been on the shelf since suffering a forearm bruise from a line drive Aug. 14, owns a 3.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 176:37 K:BB across 24 starts (139.1 innings) this season.