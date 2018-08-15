Mariners' James Paxton: Out at least one start
Paxton (bruised forearm) will miss at least one start, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
We can now safely rule Paxton out for his next scheduled start early next week against the Astros. He will likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list, as he could be activated in time for his next scheduled turn, Aug. 26 in Arizona. Felix Hernandez, who replaced Paxton after he exited Tuesday's game after getting hit on the left forearm by a 96-mph line drive, figures to return to the rotation in the short term.
